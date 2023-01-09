The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Warren Woodley farewelled by friends and family after 39-year council career and passion for improving region

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 9 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PASSIONATE, generous, brave and inquisitive were just some of the words used to remember Tamworth businessman and former mayor Warren Woodley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.