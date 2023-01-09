PASSIONATE, generous, brave and inquisitive were just some of the words used to remember Tamworth businessman and former mayor Warren Woodley.
The city's Town Hall was packed on Monday morning as hundreds of people farewelled the city's longest serving councillor, friend and advocate for the region.
Tributes flowed for the community-minded stalwart with his daughter Leisa Woodley sharing the legacy her father would leave behind.
"To say I'm proud of my dad is an understatement," she said.
"I loved standing beside him, or being with him, I cherished our time together."
Mr Woodley passed away in the early hours of December 25 at the age of 85 after a lifetime of championing drug prevention, women's and Aboriginal rights, heritage value and economic and social prosperity for the region.
"Dad saw the beauty in the smallest of things," Leisa said.
"He saw the good in people of all shapes, sizes, colours, histories and backgrounds."
A clear example of this was Mr Woodley, and wife Lorraine's, effort to welcome the Sudanese community to Tamworth despite receiving death threats for their actions, Leisa said.
"He had the most precious heart," she said.
Mr Woodley was a cunning businessman and was in partnership with his father when he was just 18 to run the family-owned store, now known as Woodley Motors.
Son Mark, who is now at the helm of the dealership, said he had been left with a lifetime of lessons from his late father who was full of "so much good" and "warmth".
"He stood up for what really mattered, often putting his reputation on the line," he said.
"Although he was involved in so many things, he was big on family, he always had our backs, we never felt un-loved."
But as Mark put it, "behind every great man is a great woman".
Mark said his father could not have achieved what he did without Lorraine by his side every step of the way.
"We can't underestimate the part mum played, her heart was behind all these campaigns," he said.
Mr Woodley leaves behind a wife, three children, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandkids and an entire community.
"His grandkids were very special to him and absolutely adored him, there was always fun attached to him," Mark said.
Granddaughter Sally Woodley said she was "so grateful" to grow up with such a "strong" and good hearted" role model.
"You showed me what it is to fight for justice," she said.
"Thank you for showing me what a man could be, what a father could be and what a husband could be."
After serving alongside Mr Woodley for 12 out of his 39 years as a councillor for the Tamworth Region and City councils, mayor Russell Webb said he had exceeded the expectations of what one person could do in public office.
"He saw what needed to be done and did everything he could to make things happen in a good way," he said.
"His work has been tireless.
"He has achieved so much for us here today, here yesterday and those coming."
Mr Woodley was carried out to the sound of bagpipes and a guard of honour from Tamworth councillors and political representatives.
A private burial was held at the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
