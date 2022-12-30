TRIBUTES are flowing for Tamworth businessman, former mayor and regional advocate Warren Woodley as he is remembered for his lifetime of service to the region.
Mr Woodley passed away at age 85 in the early hours of Christmas Day at Tamworth hospital after a decline in health this year.
The faithful servant to Tamworth and friend to many in the community leaves behind not only a legacy, but a clear imprint on the region, after years of fighting for change and championing causes.
The city's longest standing councillor of almost four decades will be remembered by mayor and friend Russell Webb as a "passionate" advocate.
"He was very motivated and very honourable," Cr Webb said.
READ ALSO:
"He always had the best interests of Tamworth and the regional community at heart."
Cr Webb said without the input of Mr Woodley, Tamworth would be no where near what it is today.
"I think Warren was one of those councillors that had a very big input into some of those very important decisions," he said.
"His legacy is wide, well-known and very encompassing."
The respect and praise for Mr Woodley was felt deeply by many other across the community.
Born and bred in Tamworth in 1937, Mr Woodley was a student at Tamworth Public School and Tamworth High School before leaving at 15 years old to work for the family business, Woodleys Car Trimmers and Upholostery, started by his grandfather in 1919.
Mr Woodley started his car trimming apprenticeship in 1953, before deciding in 1970 he wanted to sell cars.
By the age of just 19, Mr Woodley was in partnership with his father running the family business, now known as Woodley Motors, which his son Mark is now at the helm of.
Mr Woodley had a knack for sales and sold 12 Volvos in his first year in charge, quadrupling that number in his second year, and reaching 80 in his third.
The business was the first place in the North West to fit baby seats into cars.
The same year he left, school Mr Woodley met his wife, Festival of Light Queen Lorraine Vine. The couple married in 1961 and had two daughters and a son.
In between running a successful business and caring for his family, Mr Woodley found himself bestowed with the title of longest standing councillor after a 39-year stint across what was then the Tamworth City Council, and then Tamworth Regional Council.
First elected for a three-year term in 1966, Mr Woodley was the youngest alderman to stand in NSW at the age of 26.
Mr Woodley's second term started after his election in 1980, a position he retained until 2016.
He served as deputy mayor for five years and mayor for one year in 2000.
Across his 39 years in civic office, Mr Woodley was a leading advocate for raising public awareness of the negative impacts of drugs on people lives.
He personally founded the Forum for the Prevention of Drug Abuse, became president of the national body Australian Cities Against Drugs and as chairman of the Law and Order Committee in 1980, he campaigned against domestic violence and drug and alcohol-related problems in the community.
Mr Woodley represented his community on a number of state-based boards, including the Saleyards Operators' Association of NSW, NSW Fluoridation Committee, Police Citizens Youth Club and the Tamworth Correctional Centre Community Consultative Committee.
Concerned with the prevalence of sexual abuse and the link to pornography he founded local group ROSE, Raising of Standards Everywhere, which held mass meetings and lobbied to protect the rights of women.
He was instrumental in helping the transfer of council's abattoir from public to private ownership.
With wife Lorraine, he ran youth groups and helped support the Aboriginal community.
In 2016, Mr Woodley told the Leader some of his greatest achievements during his time on council was seeing AELEC, TRECC, the Capitol Theatre and the revamped Peel Street come to fruition.
He was honours with countless awards across the decades.
In 2002, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service in local government and his work with the Australian Cities Against Drugs.
In 2011, his commitment was recognised by the business community with the prestigious Noel Park Award.
And in 2016 he was one of two recipients of the Freemen of the City of Tamworth, the highest accolade a community can give.
Mr Woodley leaves behind a loving family, community and a lifetime of service to Tamworth.
A funeral to honour his life will be held on January 9 at 11am, with the venue to be confirmed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.