The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council's 'Entrance Strategy' attracts 120 submissions from public, plan to be finalised by April

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council's sport and recreation strategy officer Sam Eriksson with the new proposed signs. Picture by Peter Hardin

THEY say first impressions are everything as council pushes ahead with a region wide facelift for outdated and deteriorating welcome signs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.