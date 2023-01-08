THEY say first impressions are everything as council pushes ahead with a region wide facelift for outdated and deteriorating welcome signs.
Brand new entrance signs will be erected across the city and smaller villages after hundreds of locals had their say on the project.
Tamworth Regional Council's sport and recreation strategy officer Sam Eriksson said 120 residents had weighed in on the proposed changes which have been slated to instill a sense of pride in residents.
"One-hundred-and-20 formal submissions is quite a lot which is really great, I'm pleased people got around the project, he said."
He said the most interest came from residents in Manilla who also had the chance to vote on what "unique element" they wanted featured on their sign.
Signs in Barraba, Kootingal, Moonbi and Nundle will also have their own flare, with exactly what that will be still to be finalised.
The push to improve travellers first impressions of the city came after a report found roads leading to Tamworth were inundated with fast food billboards and deteriorating signs.
"A lot of the signage is very dated and there's no uniformity which is what the community was asking council for," Mr Eriksson said.
Acknowledging the traditional owners of the land will also be a feature on the new signs which is absent from all but one currently around the region.
Council worked closely with the Local Aboriginal Lands Council and councillor Marc Sutherland to ensure the signs recognised country and culture.
One sign in Tamworth is expected to cost more than $50,000, and council received some backlash from residents online claiming the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Mr Eriksson said council was well aware of how to budget and prioritise for the needs of the community.
"The reality is it [funding] will likely come from a grant and that grant would be very specific to this kind of project," he said.
"I would suspect council wouldn't go something like fixing roads to fund a project like this.
"It's all got to be a balance."
The entrance strategy also includes the installation of flora corridors and public art to welcome visitors.
It is anticipated a recommendation will go before council in mid-February with the strategy to be finalised by April.
