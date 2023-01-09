CENTREPOINT Tamworth visitors were taken by surprise during their lunch break on Monday by a flash mob singing the Dolly Parton classic, 9 to 5.
Mobbers were made up of students from The Academy, who have been busy preparing for their graduation concert at 7:30pm, Thursday, January 12 at Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar.
The precursor to the official opening of the Tamworth Country Music Festival is a relaxed gig at the pub, that has Academy director Lyn Bowtell in tears.
"They might have a song they've written with Max Jackson, or Kevin Bennett, or Ashley Dallas, and they're performing it," she said.
"It's where we get to showcase their talent.
"They're a wonderful lot of singers and musicians, see how far they've come."
Tickets are $15 a head.
