Almost everybody who follows Australian cricket has heard of Belinda Clark.
The former Australian captain was one of the few to make a name for herself in the days prior to Perry, Healy, and Lanning, when women's cricket was largely overlooked in favour of the men's game.
And the star batter, who spent her early years in Werris Creek, today became the first female cricketer to be immortalised in bronze outside the SCG.
Clark's statue was unveiled on day two of the Sydney test, where it stands at the main entry of the members' area alongside the likenesses of fellow national captains Steve Waugh and Richie Benaud.
With 919 test runs at 45.95 and 4,844 WODI runs at 47.49, Clark was one of the best players of her generation. And now, she hopes the sculpture can inspire the next generation of young cricketers.
"I'm excited to have the sculpture in place and for people to now look at it and perhaps wonder what that is, who that is and to be able to tell a bit of a story is really important," she said this morning.
"The sculpture encapsulates being able to have a go - to be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention.
"I want people to take away that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and you have good people around you, and I think I've been very fortunate to have had great support and have a bit of an imagination to take my game where I wanted to take it, and hopefully the sport is in a better place for it."
