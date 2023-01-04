The Central North under 16s restarted their Bradman Cup campaign this week with a loss and a dramatic tied match in Newcastle.
After falling to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Riverina on Tuesday, in which Hayden Lucas (34), Keanu Botha (38), and Harrison Dunn (30) made starts, CNZ eyed redemption against the ACT today.
And, with a solid effort of 199 all out in the first innings courtesy of Lucas' 79 at the top of the order and Dunn's supporting 29, they were in with a solid chance of a win.
Also read:
In the second innings, Jordan Lewington proved to be the pick of the bowlers with his offspin.
His haul of 3-21 from 10 overs, along with Botha's 2-11, limited the ACT's ability to put together a meaningful partnership.
And while the ACT stumbled and lost its ninth wicket with 20 runs remaining, number eight Alexander Gunn (28 not out) steered the chase.
The last wicket fell with scores tied at 199 each, and though it was not the win that CNZ had sought, it was still a surprise result against the third-ranked side in the competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.