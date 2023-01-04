The Northern Daily Leader

Lewington and Lucas star for Central North in tied Bradman Cup game

By Zac Lowe
January 4 2023 - 7:00pm
Jordan Lewington tweaked his way to 3-21, a standout performance in the context of the match. Picture by Mark Bode.

The Central North under 16s restarted their Bradman Cup campaign this week with a loss and a dramatic tied match in Newcastle.

