Keeping Pace: One For The Rodi and Formosa snare Maitland Inter City win

By Julie Maughan
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 10:00am
One For The Rodi and Michael Formosa take out the Maitland City Inter Pace on Friday night with an impressive performance. Picture by PeterMac Photography.

One For The Rodi won the 60th running of the Maitland Inter City Pace conducted last Friday night at Maitland.

