One For The Rodi won the 60th running of the Maitland Inter City Pace conducted last Friday night at Maitland.
Trained by Andrew Stapleford, top driver Michael Formosa handled the reins behind One For The Rodi as the $2.60 race favourite took out the 2422 metre race by a head over Kobys Delight (Joshua Gallagher), with Rocktagonal from the Darren Elder stables, driven by Robbie Morris, three metres away in third.
One For The Rodi - a three-year-old Shoobees Place-Hion Energy gelding - also won his heat leading into the Group 3 final, with word around the stables being that his next racing mission could very well be the Golden Guitar at Tamworth.
It was a wrap at last week's Tamworth harness meeting to the 2022 racing season in grand style for the Ison stables.
Reinsman Tom Ison secured the Multiquip Drivers Premiership with 53 wins while father Andy secured the Hygain Trainers Premiership with 39 wins.
As an owner, Andy also secured the KTR Standardbred Horse of the Year in a dead heat with two of his stable runners - Our Roys Dream and Rockin In Chelsea.
It was a double title for the horses, who also won the Peter and Diane McNamara Local Horse of the Year.
Rockin In Chelsea was also named the TAB Mare of the Year.
Tom Ison followed his winning ways with another three victors at last week's Tamworth meeting, with She's Lush for the Aaron Goadsby stables coming in first at a mile rate of 1.56.8 for 1609 metres to break her maiden status at race start 20.
It was then success for the Jamie Donovan stables, as Tom guided Seven Rippin Aces to an all-the-way win from the one barrier in the Multiquip Golden Guitar 15 and 20 January Pace over 1980 metres.
The final race on the program then saw Tom secure his third win, and this time he was listed as both the trainer and driver for his own stables when Metallica Man took out the Farewell to 2022 Pace.
Tom then secured a win at the Maitland meeting on the Friday night with Lightning Bob paying $15 for Maitland trainer Jenny Sellers.
It was also a wrap for 20-year-old reinswoman Jemma Coney's season, who secured both the John's Auto Service Local Female Drivers Premiership over Caitlin McElhinney, along with the Peter and Shirley Hillam Trophy - Junior Under 23 Years Drivers Premiership.
The Tamworth harness meeting also saw wins go the way of a local racing couple in Sam Ison, who produced a winning drive behind the Rodney James-trained Rocknroll Tony, and Caitlin McElhinney, who trained and drove Wotnow Swanee to a win for her own stables.
The Nev Brown Memorial Pace, a race conducted for 2-year-old pacers, saw Butter Mental, driven by Anthony Varga, secure a win on debut for the Ernie Mabbott stables.
There will be plenty of harness action in January with Tamworth HRC set to race on Tuesday, January 10, with the running of the Pub Group Gold Nugget, Sunday, January 15, will see Heats of the Multiquip Golden Guitar and the final on Friday, January 20.
