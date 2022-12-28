A WANTED woman is behind bars accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit before crashing her car on a rural highway.
Highway patrol police said officers spotted the 31-year-old woman driving a blue Holden Statesman with no number plates along the Newell Highway at Moree about 3.45pm on Friday.
Police claim woman was facing seven arrest warrants in Victoria for allegations of car theft, drug possession, driving while disqualified and police pursuit-related offences, and had been actively avoiding apprehension.
Officers said they tried to pull the car over on the Newell Highway at the time but it failed to stop and police gave chase.
Police allege the pursuit continued for 85km towards Boggabilla and reached speeds of up to 130km per hour and 170km per hour.
Road spikes were set up near Boggabilla but the police case is that as the woman approached, she received a notification via a phone app which told her there were police parked ahead.
She slowed drastically and tried to take a left turn but the Statesman began to slide as she braked harshly, colliding with a grass embankment before the car rolled onto its roof, according to police.
The woman, accused of being behind the wheel at the time, and her male passenger, were not injured.
They were both arrested.
A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered an amount of cannabis and drug-related implements.
The woman was taken to Moree hospital for testing before charges were laid, including police pursuit - Skye's Law; using an unregistered vehicle; drive disqualified; possess drug; possess drug implements; and drive under the influence of drugs.
She fronted Tamworth Local Court on Christmas Eve where she was refused bail to appear in Moree Local Court in the new year.
The man was released as investigations continue.
Highway patrol police thanked members of the public who stopped to help while the officer waited for back up to arrive.
The arrest came on the first day of a special police and highway patrol operation targeting risky driving during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Double demerits are in place until midnight on January 2.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
