A MAN has been ordered not to leave NSW after he was allegedly found with almost 1.5kg of cannabis hidden in his car.
Cory Daniel Gregory appeared in Moree Local Court on Tuesday where he lodged a successful bid for release.
He had already spent the night in custody after he was arrested on the side of the Newell Highway on Monday morning.
Highway patrol officers spotted the silver Ford Falcon about 10.30am on the main road south of Moree.
Officers said the vehicle caught their attention because the trailer being towed had no registration plate.
Police stopped the vehicle a short time later before checks revealed the man behind the wheel was allegedly disqualified from driving.
Officers decided to search the Falcon and will allege they found 1.4kg of cannabis hidden in the trailer.
Officers also claim they found an amount of methylamphetamine, or ice, as well as drug implements.
The driver was subject to a roadside drug test which police claimed returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.
The 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with six offences.
In court, magistrate Catherine Samuels granted Gregory bail with three conditions including not to leave the state of NSW.
As part of his bail, Gregory must live in Wagga Wagga with a court-nominated person, and he must report to police three times a week in the town.
He's facing charges of driving a vehicle while disqualified for a second or subsequent time; using an unregistered trailer on the road; two counts of possessing prohibited drugs; possessing equipment for administering prohibited drugs; and supplying more than an indictable quantity of cannabis.
He did not enter pleas to the charges, and the case was adjourned to next year.
Gregory was ordered to reappear in Moree Local Court in February.
