Cory Daniel Gregory granted bail in court, accused of cannabis supply after Newell Highway police stop near Moree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 6:00am
Police claim they seized more than 1kg of cannabis in the stop on December 19. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

A MAN has been ordered not to leave NSW after he was allegedly found with almost 1.5kg of cannabis hidden in his car.

