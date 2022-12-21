THE proof is in the rubbish, residents are ready to recycle.
In just two weeks, almost 3000 people have signed up to Tamworth Regional Council's new soft plastic recycling program.
Curby allows households to collect soft plastics, like chip bags, bubble wrap and newspapers, and place it in specially marked bags to be sent away for recycling.
Tamworth is the first regional centre in the state to adopt the program, with the uptake from the community a clear indication people don't want their waste to go to waste.
Tamworth Regional councillor Helen Tickle said at a meeting the response had been "enormous".
"The company's never had that amount of responses in such a short time," she said.
"The community want to come with us, we've got to keep doing what we're doing and taking additional initiatives."
And the pace isn't slowing down, just last week more than 900 specially marked, QR-coded stickers were sent out to households across the city.
Once the soft plastics are collected by council staff, the waste is sent to a $13 million facility on the Central Coast, where it is processed by IQ Renew.
Waste management is a hot topic for council at the moment, with an Organic Waste Recycling Facility build given the green light and council committing to reaching net-zero as part of a newly adopted sustainability strategy.
Mayor Russell Webb said Tamworth is forging the way when it comes to recycling.
"We're the only centre in regional NSW who has adopted this approach [Curby] that others will be following later on," he said.
"All these things add up to smart waste management and a smarter community."
Residents can opt-in to the Curby program by visiting council's website.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
