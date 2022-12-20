RESIDENTS were lucky to escape without injury when a fierce fire engulfed their home overnight.
Emergency services rushed to a unit on Mitchell Street in Wee Waa just before 11pm on Monday in response to multiple triple zero calls.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Wee Waa and Narrabri arrived to find the unit well alight and back-up was requested immediately "due to the intensity of the blaze".
Rural Fire Service teams from Narrabri and Myall Vale arrived at the scene to help.
Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and conducted an urgent primary search of the unit to make sure all the residents had made it out safely.
Once it was confirmed all occupants were accounted for, five trucks and 14 firefighters got to work knocking down the flames.
It took more than an-hour-and-a-half of battling the blaze to extinguish it, with crews wrapping up the operation after 1am on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately despite all efforts by the firefighters, the contents in the unit could not be saved," a FRNSW spokesperson said.
"The residents of the house were very lucky to make it out with out injury, and we put it down to a working smoke alarm in the unit."
Police and ambulance paramedics were also at the scene.
No one was reported injured in the fire.
The cause remained unknown on Tuesday and investigations were continuing.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
