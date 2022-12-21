The Northern Daily Leader
Early work on Rangari Road to start in January and major work from January 23

By Newsroom
December 21 2022 - 2:30pm
Fixing Rangari Road was an election promise made by Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson in 2019. Picture by Dianne Miegel, Peter Hardin (inset)

The new year will bring some relief for Rangari Road residents, with work set to begin in early January.

