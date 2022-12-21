The new year will bring some relief for Rangari Road residents, with work set to begin in early January.
The state government announced it would take over management of the project in July this year.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said since then he has been "working closely with the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway to bring forward a significant amount of work".
"More than 250 cars and trucks travel along this unsealed road daily and we have heard the message loud and clear from those who have been frustrated by the potholes and the gravel," Mr Anderson said.
"I am excited to announce that early works will commence from Monday January 9 with the contractor Maas Group Holdings starting vegetation clearing and drainage improvements before moving onto major works from Monday January 23.
"Months of wet weather have created a mountain of work for road crews across the state so I am thankful that we will be able to get work underway so soon."
