Another $1.3 million will be pumped into extending Tamworth's network of footpaths and cycleways.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the money will come from Tranche 3 of the NSW Government's $117 million Get NSW Active program.
"We know how important it is to provide the infrastructure we need to promote healthy lifestyles by making it easier to get from A to B on foot or by bike," Mr Anderson said.
"That's why we have made significant funding available to councils to ensure they had an opportunity to grow our network of footpaths and cycleways.
"We have seen how popular our new paths have become. Paths like the Peel River walk or the Kent Street shared path are getting a lot of use because they're safe, smooth and connect our residential areas with parks and facilities."
The funding will also deliver 22 more ramps across the city, to ensure the existing pathways are made accessible for parents and prams and people in wheelchairs.
Tamworth Region mayor Russell Webb said this latest funding is good news for local residents and visitors.
"With the help of NSW Government funding, our shared path network has grown steadily over four years," Cr Webb said.
"And once the works funded today are completed, we will add another 120 metres of shared path and 3.2 kilometres of new footpath.
"We have better connectivity for our community and there are enhanced recreational opportunities for walkers and cyclists."
Minister for Active Transport Rob Stokes said in total, the third and final tranche of the 2022 program will see $77 million in funding go towards 161 projects in 45 council areas.
"NSW is leading the nation when it comes to investment in new active transport infrastructure, building better footpaths and bike lanes in our cities and regions," Mr Stokes said.
"More than $18 million has been committed to projects in Western Sydney and $20 million in regional NSW, where we're seeing a growing demand for infrastructure that helps people walk and cycle safely.
"For children, older people, parents pushing prams or people with disabilities - a street without a footpath isn't an inconvenience - it's a barrier to moving freely in public space. That's why we've already opened applications for Get NSW Active 2023 and we're encouraging all councils to apply now."
Paths funded in the Tamworth Regional Council LGA are:
