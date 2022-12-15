The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth students from Calrossy Anglican School, Farrer Agricultural High School score top HSC marks

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calrossy Anglican Students Evelyn Murdoch, Tahlia Barwick and Harriet Fay have big plans for their futures after receiving high ATARs. Picture supplied.

ACHIEVING the ATAR of his dreams was the light at the end of the tunnel for a boarding school student six hours from home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.