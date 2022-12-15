It was an early, and chilly, start on Thursday for a group of Tamworth golfing enthusiasts. But it was all for a good cause.
The Longest Day is a fundraiser for the Cancer Council, challenging participants to play 72 holes in one day.
Testing for even the keenest of golfers, after teeing off at the Longyard not long after 5am the group of 13 were in good spirits as they reached the half-way point of their marathon effort just before 11am.
"It was pretty dark, probably darker than we expected, but we got around well," co-organiser Isaac Roebuck said.
"We tracked probably three hours for the first 18 and then just over for the second."
"Plenty of lost balls, [but] plenty of smiles, so that's the main thing."
Stopping for a quick change of shoes and socks, and to refuel, Roebuck said there were reports of a few blisters but other than that everyone wasn't feeling too bad.
"I think we'll hurt more once we've started again after a 10 or 15 minute break," he joked.
Anticipating to finish probably around 6/6.30pm, they had probably another handful of players join in through the afternoon and lend their support.
It's the first time, that Roebuck knew, of any of them being actively involved in the event before.
"Everyone's got someone close to them (whose been affected by cancer), and cancer's caused by the sun are probably one of the leading causes of death in Australia so it's a good cause to get behind," he said.
Initially targetting $7,000 when they started fundraising "three or four months ago" they quickly surpassed that.
"We've just nearly topped $11,000 so good local support from a few different business as well as individuals," Roebuck said.
"It's really encouraging that everyone's got around it."
So how does one prepare for playing four rounds non-stop?: "a good sleep, a bit of a stretch and plenty of water."
