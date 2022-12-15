The Northern Daily Leader
Rural patients waiting weeks and travelling 150km for medical care, ACM rural health survey finds

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 15 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
Rural patients waiting weeks and travelling 150km for medical care

REGIONAL and rural patients have to travel an average of 122km to see a specialist, while more than half are waiting weeks or months to see a GP.

