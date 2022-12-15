SOMETIMES you win, and you don't know what to do.
That's why Amber Lawrence will take on a mentor role for the second batch of entrants in the 2023 Golden Gig talent quest.
The ambassador role will see Ms Lawrence provide advice and guidance to participants.
The event, sponsored by McDonalds, was initiated at the 50th anniversary festival in 2022, and sees musicians under 17 battle it out for a leg up in the industry.
She is an example of how a Golden Gig, can become a Golden Guitar, the five-time winner said.
Two decades ago, Ms Lawrence entered a talent quest and came in second place.
"I didn't know how to tune my guitar, and I had nerves, and I didn't know how to work with a band," she said.
"They're all things that I will share with the entrants and hope that they can do their best performance on the day."
She will be "hands on" as a mentor.
"I think that's where my strength comes in, knowing all the intricacies of the industry that sometimes other people don't know," she said.
Ms Lawrence had a mentor of her own - a musician in her band "entrenched" in the country music industry, who encouraged her.
Beccy Cole and Lynn Bowtell also guided her during her stint at the Academy of Country Music.
"It's amazing when mentors who you absolutely admire, then become your friends," she said.
She expects to be asked for advice on handling nerves.
"My answer is always, 'how prepared are you?'" she said
"You always know you're nervous if you haven't done the prep."
The country music festival is one of few providing a stepping stone from busking on the streets, to the talent search circuit, and then through to the Golden Guitars, event manager Barry Harley said.
"No matter whether you're four, or 44, or 94, the Tamworth festival is famous for giving the opportunity to expose your talents," he said.
Tamworth McDonalds franchisee Adrian Sippel is "proud" to bring a spotlight to the musical talents of young people across the nation.
The level of talent at the inaugural Golden Gig was impressive, he said.
The runner up in last year's competition Lane Pittman, is set to open for American country musician Luke Combs during his tour of Australia and New Zealand.
"So [I'm] very excited to see what we can unearth in the talent quest this year," he said.
"We really appreciate the support that the community and the festival community provide to McDonalds."
First place of the senior competition receives a scholarship to the Country Music Association of Australia's Junior Academy valued at $3,400, and will open Ms Lawrence's 2023 festival show on January 20.
The 12 years and under winner walks away with $500 cash.
Registration is open on the Toyota Country Music Festival website.
