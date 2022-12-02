The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Food Organics Garden Organics trial concludes, deadline for Organic Waste Recycling Facility tender fast approaches

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Food Organics Garden Organics waste trial has concluded. Picture file

COUNCIL will push ahead with a change to the city's waste management after receiving "very positive" feedback from the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.