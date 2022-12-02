COUNCIL will push ahead with a change to the city's waste management after receiving "very positive" feedback from the community.
Across the city, 250 homes had their red bin switched to a fortnightly pick-up rotation as part of the Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) trial in a bid to remove the amount of waste going to landfill.
Tamworth Regional Council manager waste and resource recovery Morne Hattingh, said the data was now being consolidated as council seeks a contractor to build the Organic Waste Recycling Facility, which has been slated for 284 Gidley-Appleby Road.
"The tender deadline is the 8th of December and after that the evaluation panel will consider responses and report to council in January," he said.
Once the program is approved, the main change for residents will be having their green bin picked up weekly and their red bin picked up fortnightly.
Mr Hattingh said a crucial part in preparing residents for the change was the soft plastic recycling program, known as 'Curby', which was announced on Thursday.
For the first time, residents will be able to recycle soft plastics, like chip bags and bubble wrap, in a specially marked bag placed in their yellow bin.
Mr Hattingh said this would free up space in the red bin, which would be essential once the bin is switched to a fortnightly pick-up rotation.
"One of the key reasons why council wanted to consider introducing the Curby Program was to free up air space in the red bin," he said.
"If it goes on a fortnightly service there's the ability to increase your waste holding capacity by moving soft plastic from the red to yellow bin.
"It's a fantastic way to save close to 40 per cent of space."
After council awards the contract for the construction of the recycling facility, consideration will then turn to when FOGO will be introduced across the city.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
