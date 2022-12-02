When: Saturday, December 3 @ 9-1pm
Christmas Tree display, market stalls, dig for crystals, demonstrations, and food and coffee. Do your Christmas shopping with local businesses.
Where: Craft shed across the road from Northgate Shopping Centre
When: Sunday December 4 @ 8am - 1pm
Where: Currabubula Recreation Ground
170 market businesses from across the state will showcase a variety of goods which organisers can confirm are perfect gifts for Christmas. Organisers have added more food and beverage stalls to the event this December to keep the crowds fed. The event raises funds for both the local school and preschool and provides a wonderful opportunity to support small businesses.
When: Saturday December 3, 8am till 2pm top end of Piper Street on the way into the Tamworth Botanic Gardens.
EFTPOS available. All money raised goes towards expanding the shed's activities which includes supporting other community groups. Handmade small and large wooden toys, plus preloved electrical and tools.
Tamworth Classic Fire Engine Club will have Vintage Fire Engines on Display including a display of their Water pumping Capacity.
See a range of nativity scenes from around the world from small to large, the nativities are made from a wide variety of materials. Entry is gold coin donation to Christmas Bowl Appeal (run by National Council of Churches). Devonshire teas will be available for purchase. 10am to 4pm.
Where: Tamworth Southside Uniting Church (Goonoo Goonoo Rd, opposite Golden Guitar)
'Tis the season to get your family portrait taken, fur babies included.
Visit Harvey Norman Tamworth at 9am - 2pm on Saturday 3 December, and 10am - 3pm on Sunday 4 December to get your seasons happy snap for free. Walk-ins will be welcomed based on capacity. You can secure your spot by registering.
Just a few seats left to this annual production of The Nutcracker. Local students from The Studio Classical & Performing Arts will impress with their discipline, technique and artistry. Performed by students ranging from ages 3 - adult and choreographed by Kristi Cini. This production is led by local part-time ballet program students.
When: Saturday, December 3
Where: Capitol Theatre
Time: 5 pm - 7 pm
Cost: $22 - $35
