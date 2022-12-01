A BOY, aged 13, has been refused bail in a Tamworth court accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in a random attack.
The 13-year-old boy was denied bail in Tamworth Children's Court on Thursday accused of one count of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, and another of aggravated assault with intent to take and/or drive a motor vehicle while armed with a weapon.
The Leader can reveal magistrate Julie Soars formally refused bail and ordered the juvenile to remain in custody for Christmas. He will return to court in February.
Police arrested the teen boy and an alleged accomplice who is accused of joyriding in the stolen car within 20 minutes of the alleged incidents on Wednesday afternoon.
Oxley Inspector Michael Moy confirmed the 67-year-old woman was not targeted, but it was a random incident after she stopped at the intersection of Vera Street and Goonoo Goonoo Road, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.
Inspector Moy acknowledged there was community concern at the alleged daylight hold-up, but said police had responded and arrested the pair within 20 minutes of arriving on scene.
"We've got resources in places to try and detract offenders," he told the Leader.
"But we also have resources in place to quickly identify people and take action quickly, like in this case."
The boy is accused of wielding a knife and jumping in the passenger seat of the car when the woman stopped to give way. He then allegedly demanded she drive him to Robert Street.
The woman raised the alarm in Robert Street when she managed to get out of the car. The 13-year-old allegedly demanded her car and fled towards West Tamworth in the vehicle.
Police said the woman was not injured in the incident, but her personal items were stolen as well as her car.
Several officers swarmed the area and the stolen car was found dumped in Kenny Drive.
A second juvenile was arrested as part of the investigations. He's not accused of carjacking, but of joyriding in the car after it had been taken.
He's facing one count of being carried in a stolen car and was given bail to front court in December.
"The matter is still under investigation," Inspector Moy said.
"Anyone that has any information, they can always ring us here at Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers."
Police said the vehicle had been seized by police. Investigations are continuing.
