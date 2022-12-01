The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

13-year-old boy refused bail in Tamworth court, accused of carjacking woman in Robert Street in random incident

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:10pm
The woman was allegedly robbed of her car in Robert Street, Tamworth, Oxley Inspector Michael Moy, pictured, said. Pictures from file

A BOY, aged 13, has been refused bail in a Tamworth court accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in a random attack.

