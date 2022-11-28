The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

State government announces $6.6 million in funding for new Liverpool Plains Aquatic Centre in Quirindi

By Newsroom
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:19pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Quirindi Pool will close on and off throughout the summer season. Picture by Liverpool Plains Shire Council

The state government has announced a multi-million-dollar cash splash for Quirindi's ageing town pool which is at risk of closing on and off over summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.