The state government has announced a multi-million-dollar cash splash for Quirindi's ageing town pool which is at risk of closing on and off over summer.
The NSW Government revealed on Tuesday morning $6.6 million had been allocated to the proposed Liverpool Plains Aquatic Centre.
The money can't come soon enough for Liverpool Plains Shire Council.
It's battling to keep the town pool in Quirindi open over summer thanks to an old filtration system which will "have breakdowns at some point in time".
Earlier this month, Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins said the 90-year-old pool would likely face "malfunctions" after it opened to the public in late-October.
The poor filtration system means when the 50-metre or baby pool are contaminated, the facility in Quirindi must close to the public until health standards are met.
"The Quirindi Pool has been a fantastic community asset for generations, but now is the time for an upgrade and this new aquatic centre will be a great benefit to communities across the Liverpool Plains, representing a significant improvement in public infrastructure in the shire," Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said, announcing the funding on Tuesday morning.
Cr Hawkins said the pool is at least 45 years past its use by date.
"It's got to the point where it's got to be replaced," he said, earlier this month.
"The amount of money it would cost to keep it open is just not feasible with all the malfunctions."
The $6.6 million in funding will allow council to push ahead with plans for a new aquatic centre.
"This is great news for the Liverpool Plains shire and I am thrilled the Liberals and Nationals in government are able to show an ongoing commitment to delivering projects that benefit our community, and contribute to our local economy," Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said.
The funding for the new aquatic centre is part of the Resources for Regions Program, and not a campaign promise.
"The Resources for Regions program is about giving back to these mining communities that contribute so much to the NSW economy," Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
