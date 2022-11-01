AN ageing pool will close off and on during the summer season due to crumbling infrastructure.
Those hoping to make a splash at the Qurindi Pool could have their trip cut short during the warmer months, due to a older filtration system.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said the 90-year-old pool would likely face "malfunctions" after it opened to the public last week.
"Because of the ageing infrastructure and the state that it's in we will have breakdowns at some point in time," he said.
"Unfortunately, when you come to public health you've got no choice but to close the pool down."
The poor filtration system means when the 50 metre or baby pool are contaminated, the facility in Quirindi must close to the public until health standards are met.
Recent rainfall and flooding have also affected the grounds of the facility.
Cr Hawkins said council is seeking grant funding to replace the pool and better serve the community.
He said the pool is at least 45 years beyond its used by date.
"It's got to the point where it's got to be replaced," he said.
"The amount of money it would cost to keep it open is just not feasible with all the malfunctions.
"In the long term, it's much better to build a new one."
The pool problems come as council voted to deliver the Learn to Swim program in shorter sessions over the summer.
Previously the swim program has been carried out in 10 week blocks, but this will change to better suit school holiday times.
The program will be carried out in three shorter blocks from mid-November to December, January and February.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
