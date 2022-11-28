A MISSING man has been found and taken to hospital after a multi-agency search near Tamworth.
The man, aged in his 30s, was reported missing in the Duri area in the early hours of Monday morning by concerned family members.
Police said they held serious concerns for the man's welfare and deployed all resources to find him.
Tamworth police, as well as the police rescue squad, State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers and Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers were deployed to the Duri area.
A search was conducted around the Piallaway Street and Duri-Dungowan Road area in the Duri village before the man was found safely by emergency service personnel.
About 9.35am, ambulance paramedics were sent to the location to assess the man.
He was treated on scene by paramedics and later transported to Tamworth hospital for assessment.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
