COUNCIL has agreed to lodge a submission in response to the release of thousands of pages detailing the environmental impact of a new Dungowan Dam.
At a Tamworth Regional Council meeting this week, councillors threw their support behind the project, worth $1.3 billion, in light of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) being made public.
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda told the meeting he agreed with the sentiment of the report but was disappointed other pipeline options - like from Lake Keepit or Split Rock Dam - hadn't been more "acutely investigated".
"It's crazy in this day and age that we don't make use of existing dam storages, considering now the delays in terms of Commonwealth funding and any possible future issues that may arise next year after the state election," he said.
"We've still got a long way to go with a new Dungowan Dam."
Cr Phil Betts responded that although those dams were huge, the water in them was overallocated already.
"One of the reasons that I feel the absolute need to support Dungowan Dam is that it's new water," he said.
Cr Betts said with council submitting on the EIS, he saw an opportunity to have input on the water sharing plan, which he said the last drought proved to be "fundamentally flawed".
Although it would be an entirely separate project, Cr Betts said there was also the potential to encourage looking at adding a "pumped hydro" arrangement.
He said it would be a huge benefit to the region, which sits at the bottom of the green energy zone.
"It is absolutely imperative we get that looked at as well," he said.
Cr Marc Sutherland pointed out the EIS included throughout it proactive measures to open up the fish passages in the Peel River and Dungowan waterways, to allow the movement of the underwater creatures upstream.
"Making sure our fish have every right to live in the river and swim in the river and travel up the river as they have always done," he said.
Cr Brooke Southwell said it's easy to forget now, but back in 2019 Chaffey Dam - Tamworth's main water supply - was 12 months off drying up.
She said one lesson to come from that was that there are limited options, and the dam and pipeline are the only real option that has "resilience to climate change".
"We cannot make it rain but we can do a better job of catching water when it does," she said.
She said water security was crucial to Tamworth's growth aspirations.
According to the report before the council meeting, council will submit on the ownership and operation of the dam, including a push not to fully decommission the old Dungowan Dam, changes to the water sharing plan, and the consideration of pumped hydro, plus more.
The dam has faced significant criticism and is currently dependent on federal funding, which has not been put forward.
Community information sessions have run locally this week, there will be another online webinar on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.
The more than 5000-page EIS is on display until December 7 at the Department of Planning and Environment office, Tamworth Regional Council and the city library. It is also online.
The community is encouraged to review the document, or the summary, and make submissions.
