RESIDENTS within the Tamworth local government area will pay about $50 more a year on their water bills if a new Dungowan Dam is built.
The increase was laid bare in the project's long-awaited state-significant Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), released on Wednesday.
The assessment of the costs explored all potential ownership and operational scenarios and found the increase "will not differ greatly" irrespective of who owns the dam.
"The increase equates approximately four per cent to total annual customer water and sewerage charges," the report reads.
"A similar percentage increase of approximately four per cent per annum would also apply to non-residential customer bills."
The report revealed the $1.3 billion dam would take six years to construct and during that time would create more than 900 direct and provide a $263 million boost to the economy.
"There is likely to be an increased demand for local housing and accommodation due to the influx of workers, as well as demand for other goods and services," the report reads.
"This demand could increase supply pressures however would also provide local business benefits."
Biodiversity impacts such as the "small-scale" clearing of the critically endangered Box Gum Woodland are likely, according to the report.
However, outcomes for fish and other animals "are likely to improve across the Namoi due to the implementation of project offset agreements that would enhance multiple other waterways downstream of the project".
NSW Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson MP said while the federal government is delaying its share of funding, releasing the EIS is proof the state government is providing the information to get on with the job.
"This is all part of the information package that the federal government has asked for, so that they can make an informed decision about what to do with this particular project," he said.
"And while they have deferred because we're not construction ready, we need to show the federal government that this is still a very critical project for water security for Tamworth."
The EIS will be on public display until December 7 on the NSW Planning Portal.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
