A $433 million funding commitment from the federal government for a new Dungowan Dam has been paused, again throwing the project into murky waters.
The $1.3 billion project has already received $433 million from the state government, but that is dependent on a 50-50 co-contribution from the commonwealth.
That commitment was delayed in Labor's Tuesday night budget, as part of $6.7 billion in slashed or paused dam funding promised by the previous government.
The funding will be "reconsidered once business cases are completed and viable pathways to delivery are determined and assessed," the budget papers read.
The government revealed it would not support the $5.4 billion Hell's Gate and $483 million Urannah dams in Queensland, while deferring another $900 million.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb told the Leader it's disappointing to see the project delayed with water security solutions needed now.
"While it seemed to be a rather expensive project, it's a lot more expensive not to have water security into the future," he said.
"There will be droughts into the future and unless we have other programs put in place then we'll certainly be asking some questions of the government."
Council is calling on the government to assist with funding for rectification works to the existing Dungowan Dam and pipeline so it can meet NSW dam safety standards, a project expected to cost between $60 to $70 million dollars.
It will also push for state and federal funding for a $100 million water purification plant for industrial use, Cr Webb said.
"We haven't had any luck there, we haven't got any funding," he said.
"We're going to be calling on the state and federal government to immediately help us with this one short-term solution and fully fund it."
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said once again the project has been held up leaving Tamworth with no clear path to water security.
"Dungowan dam has been kicked down the road into the long grass of the never never but Tamworth's water security is a problem that needs fixing now," Mr Joyce said.
"If we don't secure water for the city we are just going to have future rolling water restrictions that will get worse and worse."
Mr Joyce now looks forward to the imminent release the Environmental Impact Statement.
The budget did confirm $1.1 billion for water infrastructure, including the $600 million Paradise Dam and $8 million Big Rocks Weir in Queensland.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
