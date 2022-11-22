Withstanding floods and deluges, the Dungowan pipeline is tracking towards Dungowan Showground, all the while the second stage of the project remains in limbo.
According to a spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment, stage one of the pipeline beginning at the Calala Water Treatment Plant, will stretch 21 kilometres.
"The second stage of the pipeline is dependent on the new Dungowan Dam being built, because it involves connecting the new dam to the showground via 24 km of pipeline," they said.
"If it doesn't go ahead, the first stage of the pipeline will be connected to the existing one, which runs from the current Dungowan Dam to the water treatment plant via the showground."
The steady progress of stage one has seen off its fair share of storms and the expected finish date of the project is still very much "weather permitting".
The spokesperson said the project is now nearing the halfway mark of it's first stage, as workers dig their way beyond Tullamore Rd towards Loomberah.
"So far, 8.5 km of pipeline has been completed with work progressing well," they said.
"Work on stage one of the pipeline involves installing 21 km of underground pipes, from Calala Water Treatment Plant to the Dungowan Showgrounds.
"Work started in February this year and is on track to be finished by mid-next year."
Once the works are completed the spokesperson said a significant financial burden will finally be lifted.
"Stage one of the pipeline was identified as critical work because the existing infrastructure is 70 years old and requires constant maintenance at a considerable cost to council."
Construction has stopped on a number of occasions "due to heavy rainfall and flooding," the spokesperson said.
READ ALSO:
However, they said "the overall schedule has not been significantly impacted."
The construction so far has brought more than just hope of improved water security.
So far there have been 124 businesses involved, although that is across both the pipeline and the ever-uncertain Dungowan Dam.
According to the department "the project has injected nearly $3 million into the local economy so far."
The spokesperson said "civil works, machinery hire, hardware stores, trade suppliers, labour hire, machinery operators, sub-contractors, traffic controllers, bus drivers, and car hire," have all been involved.
"Accommodation providers, event room hire, hospitality venues, photographers, printers, sign makers, caterers, and cleaners," have also been involved they said.
But as with any project there is a cost-benefit balance to be struck.
The entire project, including section 2 of the pipeline, is estimated to cost about $44 million.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.