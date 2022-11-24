Mitch Smith arrived in Tamworth seven years ago for a change of scenery and, in the process, found the most precious commodity in life: family.
The Tamworth High maths teacher had the safest hands at Longfield Park at Ouirindi on Saturday, where his Souths side comfortably beat Old Boys in a one-dayer.
For in his hands was his infant daughter and first child, Eadie, whom he is raising with his partner, Kate Coburn.
Fatherhood agrees with Smith.
Read also:
Having Eadie in his life was "beautiful", he said, adding that every day he "learn new things about what's happening with her".
"In some degrees, yes, it's something I've always wanted to be," he said of fatherhood. "So it is special for it to happen."
The birth of Eadie - who is almost four months old - has further solidified Smith's bond to Tamworth, after he arrived there from Terrigal.
"I think the club has forever made me feel that way, for a start," he said of Tamworth feeling like home for him. "And then school gets you that way as well."
Every day you learn new things about what's happening with her.- Mitch Smith
"And then there is this nice little extra as well in that regard," he added, in reference to his daughter.
Smith said juggling parenthood with work and sport was "sometimes a stretch".
But standing under a tree at No 2 Oval, while nursing Eadie after making a 37-ball 22 opening the innings on Saturday, seemingly all was right with the world.
"Big time," he replied, in reference to his life being wonderful.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.