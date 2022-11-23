Luke Smith had good reason to get home.
Waiting for the 33-year-old at Barraba, after his top-scoring innings of 54 for South Tamworth at Quirindi on Saturday, were his three girls: wife Ally and daughters Evelyn, 2, and Olivia, who turns one in January.
"Family always makes your sport and your life a little easier," Smith said. "You don't put as much pressure on yourself - you just enjoy it."
That's good, because Smith's life is pretty hardcore.
Along with his father, Neil, he manages three sheep and cattle properties. Smith said his father had worked for the owners for "30-odd years".
Read more: Bundle of joy enters Luke Smith's life
In that time the privately owned company has grown from some 3600 hectares to some 8000 hectares, with there now seven full-time staff.
The 33-year-old linked with the company after graduating from the University of New England in 2011 with an agribusiness degree.
While at uni he played outside centre for Robb College.
He said he initially "wasn't really sure" if he would return home to work with his father.
Read also:
"I didn't have a set plan," he said. "I sort of had the option there because we have such a good relationship with the owners.
"We do treat it like our own family setup. So that's why it works so well."
"It keep us busy," he added.
Smith said a shoulder reconstruction meant he "struggles a bit" with bowling these day.
The former Ram-Rat and Barraba Bulldog has also had both knees reconstructed.
At Longfield Park's No 2 Oval on Saturday, Smith's innings helped propel South Tamworth to a seven-wicket defeat of Old Boys and their first win of the season.
The opener said he kept "making the effort to come back from Barraba and play with these boys" because of the club's family atmosphere and good overall vibe.
"Everyone gets on really well - there's no egos."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.