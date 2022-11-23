The Northern Daily Leader

Boxing: Cody Vitalone prepares to take on national titles in Victoria

By Zac Lowe
November 24 2022 - 7:00am
Cody Vitalone makes time between his two jobs to train for the upcoming national titles, where he expects to face the biggest challenge of his career so far. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Cody Vitalone was always meant to fight.

