A FAMILY home was destroyed after it went up in flames overnight in West Tamworth but the residents managed to escape uninjured.
Four firefighting trucks and crews were urgently called to the scene in Cossa Street about 8pm on Wednesday night after several triple zero calls came in from concerned members of the public.
Ambulance paramedics and police were also tasked to the housefire but the occupants of the home were already safely outside when emergency services arrived.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Superintendent Tom Cooper told the Leader initial investigations suggested the fire broke out in the kitchen before spreading to the rest of the home.
"There were a number of triple zero calls, that's why we sent all the appliances," he said.
READ ALSO:
Three crews were deployed from the South Tamworth station and one from the city.
"It didn't take them long to get it under control," he said.
Superintendent Cooper said there significant damage was done to the home when the fire tore through, destroying the kitchen and causing smoke damage to the much of the house.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to the housefire but did not need to treat anyone or transport any patients to hospital.
Police were also at the scene but it is understood the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.