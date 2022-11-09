The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services called to housefire in Cossa Street, West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 10 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The kitchen was destroyed when the fire ripped through. Picture supplied

A FAMILY home was destroyed after it went up in flames overnight in West Tamworth but the residents managed to escape uninjured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.