Hundreds of thousands of books hoarded into a huge shed for the Tamworth Lions Club Big Book Sale have beckoned bibliophiles from all around.
Not long after doors opened at the shed next to the Tamworth Paceway, some were already hauling off hundreds of dollars worth of reading material.
According to Tamworth Lions Club former president Steve Rogers, they really had a run on some genres right from the outset.
"We had a heap of anime type books ... one bloke took about $400 of them out," he said.
"Another guy came in and found that we had a heap of the little commando war comics and $150 worth of those went out in one hit."
But it's not just about making big sales and finding books a new home.
"The beauty of it is that money stays in Tamworth," he said.
"I was president last year and I donated $20,000 in one hit to the Tamworth Family Support Service."
It's a huge effort to get the sale on, so Lions Club members were on the floor a month out to get everything in order.
"First week in October we start with three hours a day for three weekdays and sort [books] here," he said.
"We get all the books of the same size and they'll go together. So that everything's not by author, not by category, but by size."
But if it sounds like you've got a bit of a hunt on your hands don't worry, as all the books are still arranged by genre.
And if you're worried you can't get to the sale until the end of this week, rest assured there will still be plenty of books.
Mr Rogers said they're continuously restocking the shelves with books still being dropped off.
"Books have been coming in throughout the sale. I've still got half a container load of books that need to be sorted," he said.
"Someone said 'oh we'll probably be back through the week,'.
"By then it could be a whole new selection of books out there."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
