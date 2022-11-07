Tamworth's Officeworks has been given a giant pat on the back, after being named National Store of the Year.
Business manager David Rose said it's a great piece of recognition for how the store has grown alongside a burgeoning population.
"I think Tamworth and it's surrounds is a hugely growing area. We had the highest regional sales in Australia," he said.
"We've had one of the highest customer feedback ratings in the country and our team is a huge part of that.
"The majority of our team have been a part of Officeworks since we opened seven years ago."
Commitment to safety and sustainability were two of the other criteria judges looked at where the store excelled.
These are things the store has had to keep an eye on, while also expanding the range of items they have on shelves to meet the community's need.
Mr Rose said interestingly, one of the areas they've seen increasing demand in, has been office furniture.
"It's been a big project in our stationery and our furniture offering," he said.
"In the Tamworth area we still love out pen and paper. We still love writing things down."
The growth which has led to the store's national recognition also means they're carrying a heavier load, so Mr Rose said they are making further changes to the store itself.
"In the last three weeks we've been undergoing some internal renovations," he said.
"We've had some new higher racking going in to support our furniture category growth.
"So we have the ability to hold more furniture in store rather than necessarily having to order it."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
