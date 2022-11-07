The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Officeworks has been named Store of the Year with high ratings and growth

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 7 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Rose and his team at Tamworth Officeworks. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth's Officeworks has been given a giant pat on the back, after being named National Store of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.