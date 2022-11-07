The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council plans to push back new fee-based bulky waste collection service until 2023

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
November 8 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council's manager of Waste and Resource Recovery Morne Hattingh submitted the report to council. Picture by Peter Hardin, file

RESIDENTS may have to wait until February for a new bulky waste household collection service to launch, while council focuses on other waste education initiatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.