RESIDENTS may have to wait until February for a new bulky waste household collection service to launch, while council focuses on other waste education initiatives.
Tamworth Regional Council plans to launch a trial for a new fee-based book-in waste service known as Waste Wagon, after the traditional bulky waste collection was kicked to the kerb.
But due to a packed calendar of waste projects over the next few months - including National Recycling Week and Tamworth Country Music Festival messaging associated with recycling - council wants to push the trial back to avoid an overload.
A Tamworth council spokesperson told the Leader once the Waste Wagon trial starts, residents will continue to have access to a four free waste vouchers a year - one each quarter.
"Each time a resident wants to book the Waste Wagon service they must also surrender one of their vouchers," she said.
"A self-service platform, to be accessed through council's website, will allow the service to be booked and paid for as well as give access to request the free vouchers.
"The platform will be launched to coincide with the start of the Waste Wagon trial."
The Waste Wagon trial timing will be determined by councillors at tomorrow night's meeting.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
