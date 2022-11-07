A PASSION for serving rural communities has led a Boggabri doctor to be crowned the nation's registrar of the year.
Dr Salma Hanif, who practices at Ochre Medical Centre, has been awarded the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine and Rural Doctors' Association of Australia registrar of the year for 2022.
Dr Hanif, who completed her studies in Fiji and worked in Tasmania before landing a job in Boggabri, said she was "honoured" and "humbled" to receive the accolade.
"It's a very rewarding feeling to feel appreciated," she said.
"Working in the rural and remote areas is always a bit more difficult so I'm deeply appreciative."
After seeing the shortages of medical services in her home country of Fiji, Dr Hanif was inspired from a young age to do her part to help out.
"There was a push in high school to go into medical training to give back to the community," she said.
"I'm loving it.
"Everyday is a surprise with something new, it's never boring."
During the past month, Dr Hanif has often found herself as the only doctor on call or in town due to flood waters cutting off roads to Boggabri.
But with or without a natural disaster, Dr Hanif said medical professionals in rural areas were constantly run off their feet.
"We need to work on work life balance for doctors that has been an area that has been really difficult," she said.
Dr Hanif said a focus on balance would keep doctors around longer in the bush and provide patients with continuity of care.
Passionate about upskilling, Dr Hanif will undertake specialist palliative care training in Tamworth next year to offer more services to patients.
"We have a shortage of specialist services," she said.
"We have to work really hard for our patients to reach the specialist or get specialist attention."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
