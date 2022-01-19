community,

BULKY waste pick-ups trashed under the council's new waste contract could be pulled from the garbage bin and put back on the streets. Residents were outraged when the service was kicked to the kerb, and Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) deputy mayor Mark Rodda plans to put it back on the agenda at the next council meeting. "The problem is there is still unauthorised dumping on street kerbs as we speak, that's happening now probably because the occupants of the houses have no way of getting it to the tip," he said. "That's no excuse, council ultimately isn't responsible for people's mess in their own yards, but it was a service that people largely enjoyed because people who didn't have a trailer or a ute couldn't get stuff to the tip. "I put a post up and it has more than 300 people saying 'yes please' and wanting it back, if we agree to get it back it may not look the way it did last time." The council decided to can the bulky collections when it entered into a seven-year waste contract in July, last year. At the time, water and waste director Bruce Logan said the decision was made because the waste was "unsightly" and whether it could be recycled or not, all of it went into landfill. Instead, residents have been given a free waste disposal voucher each quarter and can bring two-cubic metres of rubbish to the tip for free. Read also: Local resident Julie Meyer has reported illegal dumping at the old Rosary College site to the council, and believes the issue has gotten worse since collections stopped. "At least with the bulky waste collection those things were finding new homes other than landfill," she said. "I would love to see bulky waste reinstalled, it's a big win for the environment to divert as much away from landfill as we can. "Illegal dumping isn't the answer and it's the ratepayers that suffer with the cost to clean up the mess. "I think bulky waste collections have the potential to make people more mindful of the extent of our throwaway culture." The collection was scrapped as part of a plan to reduce the amount of red bin bin waste if the council's $15 million Organic Waste Recycling Facility goes ahead. It would see red bin pick-ups reduced to fortnightly, with residents expected to put kitchen waste in a free caddy or throw it in the green bin - which would be picked up weekly. Cr Rodda said other local government areas have introduced a booking system when it comes to bulky waste, which seems to reduce the number of items that get left on the street. "There were issues with the last collection, people were putting stuff out far too early, weeks too early, others seemed to be oblivious it was time to put it out and when they did it was too late and it would get left there," he said. "There has to be a better way and that's all I've asked for, is to investigate options and see what opportunities there are with other contractors or recycling opportunities." It would be a huge help to low-income families and the elderly who don't have the means to get to the tip, Cr Rodda said. "I'd also like to see if we could explore partnerships with Challenge, possibly we could work with them," he said. The motion will go to the council on January 25. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/0f5fac18-3da1-47fc-bc8b-7eedde83c9ce.jpg/r0_105_5526_3227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg