Just a week after the Gunnedah's last flooding event North Gunnedah resident Ralph Scott is once again clearing debris from his yard.
But despite the difficulties, Mr Scott said said he's not letting himself be swept away yet.
"We're all coping. We live down in this environment so we know what to expect," he said.
"All we've got to do is just manage it. Keep things up.
"I finished the clean-up from the one last week, so I'll get the debris off the fence and that'll keep me pretty well."
Looking around, Mr Scott said there are definitely people worse off than him.
Still, he said he's not heard of anyone wanting to leave town just yet.
"I'm not aware of anybody leaving. As we say we buy in this area of town so we know what to expect," he said.
While water didn't make it inside Mr Scott's house, many homes to the north of him - closer to the river - once again have floodwater lapping at verandahs.
Asked whether he thought a levee could save him a bit of trouble, Mr Scott said it might not be a clear solution to the flooding.
He said there's just too many places for the water to go for it to be properly managed.
"Where are they going to put it? If you put it down through here [behind his house] you've got a waterway down through here so they've got to put it this side of the waterway," he said.
"They've got to either do it away from the street or do it the street up. I can't see it working."
Instead, Mr Scott said it's just something people are going to have to learn to live with.
"Just let nature take its course. We live in a low lying area so let's suffer it," he said.
Those people whose houses are completely surround by floodwater have now mostly made their way to alternative accommodation, having passed through the town's evacuation centre yet again.
Manager of the evacuation centre Noeline Broomfield, said "they're very familiar with us coming here now ... we had a lot of familiar faces come in."
But despite the hardship, or perhaps because of it, she said many of the people she's spoken to have been quite 'matter of fact'.
"They weren't angry, they weren't surly about any of it. They were just the loveliest people coming back here."
Ms Bloomfield said they're working through registering groups of people for housing in three day lots.
"After three days they need to contact us again and and do that again," she said.
"I think it's just about making sure that the resources that are available to the people who need it most."
Some of those impacted have "again found friends or found family," they can stay with, Ms Bloomfield said.
Floodwaters peaked in Gunnedah at 8.27 metres by 8:45am on Thursday.
Superintendent of New England North West SES Mitch Parker said "we saw the water rising faster than was anticipated."
"So we've been able to issue those [evacuation] orders earlier to ensure we weren't doing flood rescues or evacuations during dark hours," he said.
Residents were told to evacuate by 9pm on Wednesday night, but many decided to leave much earlier than that, with hundreds of sandbags also going out beforehand.
Superintendent Parker said they're now likely to see the peak move westward along the river to towns like Boggabri and Narrabri.
With water now on the way down in Gunnedah, Mr Parker said they've got plenty of personnel on the ground.
"We have in excess of 30 people including the support from Queensland," he said.
"The crews have been out engaging, reviewing, and just collecting intelligence to prepare for when the water starts to recede and we can do our rapid damage assessments."
"And get support with clean-outs to get these people back into their homes as soon as possible."
Assessments were also conducted following Gunnedah's flood last week, but Mr Parker said unfortunately each time water comes up, they have to do it again.
"It assists the Australian Insurance Council and Australian Government to look at doing disaster funding and grants for people who have been affected," he said.
