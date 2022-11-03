The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Floodwaters peaked in Gunnedah on Thursday morning with many residents evacuated well ahead of time

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ralph Scott gets an early start on clearing his yard of debris in North Gunnedah. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Just a week after the Gunnedah's last flooding event North Gunnedah resident Ralph Scott is once again clearing debris from his yard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.