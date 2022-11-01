The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The First Tamworth Light Horse have claimed their second Australian Light Horse Association Cup in a row

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
15 riders made their way to the war memorial on Sunday morning. Picture by Kate Holden

Strong rides across the board by the Tamworth Light Horse Section have won them the Australia Light Horse Association Cup for the second championship running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.