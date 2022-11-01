Strong rides across the board by the Tamworth Light Horse Section have won them the Australia Light Horse Association Cup for the second championship running.
Over a full Saturday of competition, the lead shifted back and forth as riders raised the bar with each gallop and each event.
However, according to member of the First Tamworth Light Horse Mike Rowland, by the end of the day they had amassed a substantial lead.
"The first three or four events the lead changed consistently such was the spread of skills from troop to troop," he said.
"And that was really good rather than have one particular runaway side. It made for really good competition on the day."
Yet this was quite a humble assessment from Mr Rowland, as members of the First Tamworth Troop clearly excelled in key parts of the competition.
Mr Rowland said "in the Skill at Arms competition each of the four top placed riders were from our troop."
There was even more reason for Mr Rowland to be proud though, with his son Adam Rowland performing such feats as a completely clean run through the Skill at Arms.
"He won it well in front of anybody else. He was five and a half points ahead of anyone else on the day," he said.
READ ALSO
This was no small contribution to the eventual winning margin of seven points, which put Tamworth First Light Horse at the top of the podium by the end of competition.
But it wasn't all fighting it out for the cup.
According to Mr Rowland the event also meant sharing a day commemorating the Battle of Beersheba.
Commemorations culminated in a parade down Manilla's main street, which was lined with people expressing their respect for former servicemen.
The parade finished at the Manilla RSL Club, and Mr Rowland said it couldn't have wound up much better.
He said they closed out their weekend of comradery with a salute outside the Manilla war memorial.
"It topped off what was a fantastic weekend," he said.
"We had 15 riders march up the street ... and a really good crowd had gathered.
"We had a wonderful attendance by the local RSL sub branch who were there to take the salute."
The team members of the victorious First Tamworth Light Horse included number one rider Mike Rowland, number two rider Sam Collett, number three rider Adam Rowland, and number four rider David Thern.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.