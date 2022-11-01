The Northern Daily Leader
Wastewater network difficulties due to flooding; flood water inundates pump stations; flood water likely to be contaminated by sewerage | Update

Eva Baxter
Breanna Chillingworth
By Eva Baxter, and Breanna Chillingworth
November 1 2022 - 2:00am
UPDATE 1:00PM

Quirindi residents are being urged to limit water usage as the flooding event causes difficulties to the wastewater network.

Local News

