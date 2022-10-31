THE developer behind East Tamworth's newest childcare centre has re-submitted plans to council to include a big "outdoor playing deck" overlooking Long Gully.
Sydney-based company Hampton Property Group is behind the 80-place childcare centre in East Tamworth on the corner of Raglan Street and North Street, due to open in January 2023.
The company submitted a second development application (DA) to Tamworth Regional Council asking permission to construct a large outdoor deck facing Long Gully, which is prone to flooding.
However, company director Derek Miller maintains it will be out of the way of any potential floodwaters.
"The Long Gully catchment and flood patterns have been modelled as part of the North and East Tamworth Drainage Study," the plans said.
"The location of the proposed deck and support posts are not located within the level of the 100-year flood pattern."
The deck will provide "a more usable area for outdoor play and minimise fill earthworks" and will be surrounded by a 1.8 metre "lap and cap" style fence.
The centre will be operated by Little Kindy and is currently under construction and expected to open its services in January 2023, subject to Department of Education approval.
"With the increased demand of childcare and early education services, we've been actively working with parents and local community to provide more variety and better educational programs," the operator said.
Single Builders first submitted plans for the new $2.1 million centre in January this year.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
