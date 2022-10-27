The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Manilla residents report brown water after water main bursts near Manilla reservoir

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents have reported brown water from their taps for up to four days. Picture supplied

RESIDENTS in Manilla have been left with brown water for up to four days, after a water main burst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.