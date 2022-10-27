STUDENTS sitting their final exams have faced disruptions and schools have been left with structural damage following flooding.
HSC students who were unable to access exam halls across the region have been forced to sit their exams at alternative venues.
Six students from Narrabri High School were unable to sit their exams on October 18 and October 24
Twelve students from Moree Secondary College's Albert Street Campus have not been able to get to any of their exams since October 24.
Some exams were held at alternative venues.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said support and exemptions were in place for affected students.
"The Department of Education is working with schools and HSC students to ensure illness and misadventure provisions are accessed if students are unable to attend an exam," the spokesperson said.
Narrabri High School, Narrabri West Public School, Moree Secondary College's Albert Street Campus, St Philomena's Moree and St Francis Xavier's Narrabri are closed due to flooding.
A spokesperson for the Catholic Schools Office Armidale Diocese said there had been damage to St Philomena's classrooms, grounds and possible structural damage with 60 centimetres of water inundating the school.
"We won't know the extent of that until professionals can gain access and assess," they said.
St Francis Xavier's was closed due to sewerage network difficulties.
The spokesperson said students hadn't fully moved to online learning.
"Due to the severe impacts of the flooding and the disruption it has caused staff are doing the best they can to accommodate the learning needs of the students," they said.
"The health and safety of staff and students is our priority.
"The schools will be thoroughly assessed before they can operate, even to a supervision capacity."
There has been no structural damage to any of the closed public schools.
The spokesperson for the department said the schools were "working with their community" about how to best continue learning while their school is non-operational.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
