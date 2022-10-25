It has been quite the year for Tamworth sporting allrounder Nat Young.
Now the avid cricketer and golfer is a Special Olympics Australia National Games medallist.
After being selected in the NSW golf team, the Tamworth Golf Club member won silver in Division 2 at the recent event in Launceston.
Held once every four years, it was the first time Young had been involved in the Games and was a great experience.
"It was really good to be part of," he said.
The Games brought together 731 athletes across 10 sports and was a memorable five days for the 29-year-old, from the opening ceremony, which featured the traditional parade of athletes, raising of the flag, oaths, torch run and the lighting of the cauldron, through to the closing ceremony.
The golf competition was played as a 54-hole stroke event at the Launceston Country Club.
It was a "challenging" Par 72 course, Young remarking that there was "lots of water". Fortunately he was able to avoid it.
He was happy with how he played.
He finished four over for the tournament after firing 73 (nett) on the first day, 75 on the second and 72 on the third, and even managed to drop his handicap by two shots, going from 17 down to 15.
He had headed away on a high after a couple of days prior making his first grade debut for his beloved South Tamworth.
"It was pretty special," he said.
Told at training the Thursday before, Young said he initially thought captain Mitch Smith was joking.
Coming in at first drop, he was Souths' fourth highest scorer with 15.
Cricket is his no.1 passion with golf a close second. In summer his Saturday routine is usually a round of golf in the morning and then cricket in the afternoon.
He will be looking to continue on from his Special Olympics success when he returns to the Pacific Dunes Golf Club on November 3 and 4 for the NSW Inclusive Championships.
Held for the first time last year, Young won the stableford event. But, after lowering his handicap from 22 last year to now 15, he will have to play in the tougher stroke event (the stableford is for 18.5+).
