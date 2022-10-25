2022 began for Ruby Spark as it would for most teenage athletes.
The 17-year-old was eager to dive into her second year of AFL with the Tamworth Kangaroos and held vague hopes, as many young footballers do, of one day playing in the professional leagues.
Little did she know, by the end of the season, that indistinct dream would be thrown into sharp focus.
After claiming three awards at the Kangaroos' presentation night on Saturday, Ruby's mother, Naomi Spark, revealed to the Leader that her daughter had been offered the opportunity to take part in the Sydney Swans' benchmark program across November and December.
But did she think this was on the cards at the start of the year?
"Absolutely not," Naomi said.
However, as the season progressed, it quickly became impossible to deny that Ruby is a star on the rise.
She picked up the club Best and Fairest, Players' Player, and Leading Goalscorer awards in the women's division on Saturday, which came as no surprise to Kangaroos coach Shannon Campbell.
"It was very much expected," Campbell said.
"Those were awards that weren't chosen by a coach, she really had to earn those. It was great that week in, week out, she worked so hard and was able to achieve those awards."
After leaving the presentation ceremony with an armful of awards, her mother said, Ruby was humbled but perhaps too young to appreciate just how special her season was.
"At that age ... I'm not too sure that they have the maturity to quite gauge just how exceptional and significant walking away with three trophies is," Naomi said.
"But she's very, very happy."
Along with her games for the Kangaroos, Ruby was invited to attend the Swans Academy in Sydney during the season.
This, Naomi said, was instigated by the Swans, who received word about the teenager's standout performances early in the year.
"Her raw talent and her attributes [were so evident] that even the Sydney Swans Academy have shown an interest," she said.
"She got to participate only in a very short window, but they liked the attributes they saw."
Should Ruby impress the Swans over the next two months, she may earn selection in their Top End Futures Academy program for 2023.
And although the pressure will be on for her to impress, Campbell believes Ruby's best quality is the one that will allow her to thrive with the Swans.
"Ruby's so coachable and takes on board every bit of advice she gets," she said.
"She's a big team player, she can be a little bit critical of herself sometimes, but she really takes on board everything and learns from her little mistakes. She learns and grows very easily."
