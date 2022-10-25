Olivia Earl etched her name in the record books on her way to winning State PSSA Athletics Championship gold and qualifying to represent NSW at the national championships.
The Carinya student threw 25.83m to win the 11-13 years (senior) multi-class discus and eclipse the old record by over four metres. Set in 2015 it stood at 21m.
She now holds the junior and senior records after breaking the junior (8-10yrs) one at the last championships, which was back in 2019.
The gold added to the earlier silver she won in the shot put after throwing 7.63m.
Earl won't be the only north west-based athlete heading to Brisbane in November for the all schools, with Timbumburi's Zac Bailey, Walcha Central's Blaine Cooney and Attunga Public's Jacob Wright also earning podium finishes.
Bailey ran 27.11secs to win silver in the 11yrs 200m while Cooney threw 33.66m to win silver in the junior boys discus and Wright 11.99m to claim the bronze in the 12/13yrs shot put.
They were part of a 150-plus strong North West team, representing 45 different schools across the region, that competed over the two days at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre (SOPAC).
A number of athletes also achieved top 10 finishes.
Wallabadah's Chloe Dent just missed a medal in the senior girls multi-class 800m placing fourth (4mins 21.06secs).
Sir Henry Parkes' Toby Rolph finished eighth in his 12/13yrs discus (30.30m) and 10th in the shot put (9.92m) while schoolmate Ryan Donadel was sixth in the 12/13yrs high jump (1.45m).
Laura Wilkinson (Tamworth Public) came seventh in the 8yrs 100m (16.11secs), Jess Murphy (Timbumburi) eighth in the 12/13yrs long jump (4.25m), Olivia Partridge (Inverell) ninth in the junior girls shot put (8.55m).
North Star was meanwhile fourth in the Norm and Elizabeth Austen Small Schools 4x100m relay (1min 02.1secs) and Kentucky fifth (1min 03.79secs), and Burren Junction sixth in the Nigel Bagley relay (1min 01.48secs).
Moree Public's Lakia Noble and Tamworth Public's Brooklyn Le Brocq-Watton also enjoyed a moment in the spotlight.
They were interviewed during a cross to the championships on Studio 10, and had the chance to showcase their long jump skills.
For Earl, the nationals will be her first through the school system.
She is looking forward to it, and continuing what has been a successful year.
At the Nemingha athletics carnival (she changed to Carinya in term 3) she broke the under-12 shot put and discus records.
Later at the zone carnival (for Carinya) she won gold in the multi-class long jump, 100m, shot put and discus, breaking the shot put record by five metres and the discus by nine.
Progressing onto the NSW Christian Schools Sports Association (CSSA) carnival she again won gold in all four events and set new records in the long jump, shot put and discus.
Then at the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) carnival she took out the shot put, discus and long jump.
The School Sport Australia Championships will take place from November 17-21.
