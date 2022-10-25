The Northern Daily Leader

Athletics: Region's athletes in the medals at State PSSA Championships

Updated October 25 2022 - 9:07am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Earl had added another record to her growing list after breaking the senior girls multi-class discuss record at the NSW PSSA Championships.

Olivia Earl etched her name in the record books on her way to winning State PSSA Athletics Championship gold and qualifying to represent NSW at the national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.