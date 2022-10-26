The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth man Chris Celovic won a Churchill Fellowship to find better ways to recycle batteries

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Celovic makes his acceptance speech in Sydney. Picture supplied

Precious minerals such as cobalt contained in batteries could power a more advanced circular economy according to new Churchill Fellow, Chris Celovic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.