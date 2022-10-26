Armidale has four new fire trucks and a brand new fire station worth more than $6 million.
Kentucky, Dumaresq, Herbert Park and Nowendec are the names of the trucks worth $1.1m that will be parked at the $4.9m Fire Control Centre at Armidale Regional Airport.
NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers handed over the keys to the trucks and unveiled the new control centre on Tuesday, saying it would be a "one-stop-shop and central hub" for the New England region.
"The facility is fit for purpose, providing our volunteer members, District and Area Command staff with the space and technology to do the important work they do," Mr Rogers said.
The FCC location was chosen due to its proximity to aviation, logistics and remote firefighting buildings, and is fully equipped with multiple training and meeting rooms for managing operations.
There is also a kitchen, dining room, bathroom and changeroom facilities for volunteer firefighters and salaried staff. And a 75,000-litre water tank outside.
NSW RFS New England Superintendent Paul Metcalfe and Armidale Regional Council's Paul Gaddes were also there to unveil the service centre along with about 100 firefighter volunteers and others.
The two larger multi-purpose Category One fire tankers, Dumaresq and Herbert Park, can fit up to six people with lockers for equipment onboard. It also has an approximate 4000-litre water tanker with a pump on the back.
The Category Seven trucks Kentucky and Nowendec are lighter smaller versions able to navigate tighter driveways and trickier spaces.
About 200 Category One, Seven, and Nine fire tankers have been rolled-out across the state since the NSW Bushfire Inquiry recommendations were handed down on July 31, 2020.
The new trucks are also refurbished with extra safety features such as sprinkler systems on the rooves and fire-retardant cab curtains to protect firefighters if they are ever overcome by smoke.
