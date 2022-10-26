The Northern Daily Leader
NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson stands behind new Dungowan Dam despite federal government delaying funding

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:30am
NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson said the state will stand behind the new Dungowan Dam, depsite it missing out in the federal budget. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE state government will stand behind its plans to build a new $1.3 billion Dungowan Dam, with "work already underway" despite the federal government deferring funding for the project.

Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

