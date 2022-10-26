THE state government will stand behind its plans to build a new $1.3 billion Dungowan Dam, with "work already underway" despite the federal government deferring funding for the project.
NSW Minister for Water and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said early works for the dam and the new pipeline have already begun and "will continue".
"The federal government has cancelled a number of water infrastructure projects right across Australia - Dungowan Dam was not one of them," he said.
"They've asked for more information - they're not project-ready. They're not shovel-ready.
"We've done a lot of work already on these projects, but I'll continue to provide the information they need, and in their words, provide a pathway to make an investment decision."
The federal budget revealed Labor had put its share of funding for the project on pause to be "reconsidered once business cases are completed and viable pathways to delivery are determined and assessed".
Mr Anderson said the state will fight for the money and refuses to walk away from the project, which had its state-significant Environmental Impact Statement released today.
The long-awaited document revealed the dam would take six years to construct and would provide more than 900 direct and indirect local jobs over the construction period and contribute to $263 million to the economy.
A customer bill impacts report found the new dam would create an increase of approximately $50 a year to residential water bills.
Mr Anderson said "nearly $15 million" had been drawn out of the state government's reserved funds for the project just last week to continue laying pipes for the new pipeline.
"If you drive along Loomberah Road, you'll see those pipes going in the ground, you'll see that work, you'll see the jobs being created and you'll see how important this project is. It's worth fighting for," he said.
"Just because we've been asked for some more information doesn't mean to say we need to give up."
READ ALSO:
New England MP Barnaby Joyce told the Leader the community can't accept that the project is dead, because "we have no alternative".
"The people are pouring into Tamworth, we had more DAs last year than ever before for building new houses," he said.
"Tamworth as a city is growing, but we've actually got to have the infrastructure to support it and we can't accept that we're not going to drink, it's just not possible.
"They tried to stop Chaffey Dam and it just didn't happen, and by the time I got the money they were still furious with me because I hadn't got all the environmental approvals through, but if we hadn't built it Tamworth would have run out of water."
Tamworth Regional Council is also standing behind the project as its preferred option for Tamworth's long-term water security.
But mayor Russell Webb said the highest priority now is securing funding for a $100 million water purification plant for industrial reuse.
"We need to start building that in the next six months and we need money from the state and federal government to fund it as a short-term solution," he said.
Backing that push is the Tamworth Water Security Alliance with member Graham Carter urging the government to fund the project.
The group rallied outside Mr Anderson's office on Tuesday to further push the case.
If a new Dungowan Dam is built, it's likely to be "10 to 14 years in the future", Mr Carter said.
"There's a chance of having two droughts before then," he said.
"So we need real action now, and the way to achieve that is to get funding for real solutions that can be implemented over the next five years, such as a water purification plant."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.