The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah residents start to clean up after major flooding as evacuation centre volunteers deployed to Moree and Narrabri

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Mackley, who lives on Rosemary Street, said the flooding was "heartbreaking". Picture by Gareth Gardner

FINDING emergency accommodation, asking for help and preparing for the worst has left Gunnedah residents exhausted as they face another flood clean up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.