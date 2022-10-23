RESIDENTS in the small village of Carroll are still not able to return to their homes with the Namoi River peaking above the moderate flood level of 8.80 metres.
The SES issued a watch and act warning for Gunnedah and surrounding areas on Sunday afternoon.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is currently at 8.37 metres and rising, with major flooding.
The river is expected to peak around 8.50 metres on Sunday evening, higher than the November 2021 and October 2022 floods.
THE Bureau of Meteorology has revised down the flood peak at Moree to 10.50 metres, close to the February 2012 flood levels.
Major flooding is occurring along the Mehi River, which peaked at 10.50 metres around 11am Sunday morning.
The river level is currently at 10.46 metres and falling slowly with major flooding. The Mehi River at Moree is expected to remain above the major flood level of 8.80 metres until Tuesday.
A NSW State Emergency Service spokesperson told the Leader there has been 118 requests for assistance in the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Moree LGAs over the past 24 hours.
"Most are sandbagging, flood rescues and other support," she said.
THE PEEL River at Tamworth Road bridge peaked at 4.27 metres with moderate flooding on Sunday morning, and is expected to fall below the moderate flood level later today.
Major flooding is occurring along the Namoi River at Gunnedah, with releases from Keepit Dam peaking on Saturday night and inflows from the Peel and Mooki Rivers contributing to the flood levels.
Downstream, river levels at Narrabri may reach the major flood level of 6.7 metres on Tuesday, with Wee Waa expected to experience major flooding for some time.
Minor flooding is also occurring at Manilla and Boggabri, with the Namoi River at Manilla likely to fall below the minor flood level of 6.10 metres on Sunday evening.
The Namoi River at Carroll Village is currently peaking above the moderate flood level 8.80 metres.
AUTHORITIES are in the process of establishing a base camp at Moree which will see 150 emergency services personnel set up camp to assist with the flood response.
An SES spokesperson told the Leader tents, stretchers and other vital supplies will be available at the makeshift base.
It's the second base camp set up in NSW, with one already in place in the town of Deniliquin.
A joint FRNSW and Rural Fire Service convoy of logistics vehicles has left the Emergency Services Academy at Orchard Hills bound for Broughton Oval in Moree to establish the camp.
The Australian Defence Force has 100 personnel assisting communities across Moree, Gunnedah and Dubbo.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews are assisting with evacuation efforts in Gunnedah and Moree, door knocking homes and assiting with sandbagging efforts.
Renewed thunderstorms have impacted already flood affected areas in Moree, Carroll and Gunnedah.
The SES has established evacuation centres at the following locations:
RESIDENTS in Moree are anxiously awaiting a second expected flood peak near the February 2012 flood level of 10.69 metres on Sunday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology said moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday has caused major flooding across the Gwydir and Mehi River catchments.
The main flood peak along the Gwydir River passed Pallamallawa Saturday morning, where a major flood peak just above the February 2012 flood was observed.
Downstream at Yarraman, the river level is currently higher than the March 2021 flood level.
The bureau warned a flood peak is forecast at Yarraman during Sunday afternoon, just above the February 2012 flood. Upstream at Gravesend, major flooding is slowly easing.
The Mehi River at Chinook peaked around 7.55 metres on Saturday evening.
The upstream flood peak along the Gwydir River has combined with Mehi River flows have caused renewed rises at Moree, with a second, higher major flood peak forecast to arrive at Moree late Sunday afternoon.
River levels at Moree are likely to exceed the March 2021 flood level of 10.43 metres on Sunday morning and may reach levels around the February 2012 flood of 10.69 metres from Sunday afternoon.
An evacuation order is in place for parts of South Moree with the NSW State Emergency Service advising residents to move towards higher ground due to dangerous major flooding.
Evacuation centres have been set up at:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
THE region's roads have experienced widespread damage, with floodwaters making may impassable.
Tamworth road closures, according to Tamworth Regional Council:
Barraba:
Manilla:
Council advised on Sunday that Calala Lane is not expected to close.
A small landslide is impacting one lane of traffic on the New England Highway at the Moonbi Ranges.
Motorists are reminded to avoid non-essential travel in flood-affected areas, and never to drive through floodwaters.
